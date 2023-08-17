Body found in Prospect Lake this morning
Officers report they don't suspect that a crime was involved, and they are still trying to figure out exactly what happened.
Officers report they don't suspect that a crime was involved, and they are still trying to figure out exactly what happened.
Here's what to expect if you are about to default on a personal loan — or are trying to avoid defaulting on a personal loan debt.
The two companies first teamed up in 2021, when Match made a seven-figure investment in the background check provider, following a series of reports about harm that came to dating app users through Match-owned apps. In particular, a damning investigative report by ProPublica and Columbia Journalism Investigations published in December 2019 prompted the company to begin to better focus on user safety, which also included a 2020 investment in Noonlight to help it power new safety features inside Tinder and other dating apps.
Insurance coverage is a must-have for drivers in most states, but what happens if you don’t have car insurance? Here’s a look at the consequences and pitfalls.
While market watchers expect tech M&A to increase, they don't see many blockbuster deals on the horizon.
Shop discounted styles from Dolce Vita, Marc Fisher LTD and more.
Proof positive that a TV can be so much more than just a way to watch your favorite shows.
Beat the heat while looking chic in this versatile summer top. Score it for $22.
The background-checking tool used by Match Group to offer a safety feature for Tinder users is shutting down. The non-profit and female-founded Garbo, which the dating app conglomerate has partnered with since 2019, will shut down its consumer tool at the end of August. “Most tech companies just see trust and safety as good PR,” Kathryn Kosmides, Garbo’s founder and CEO, told The Wall Street Journal, which published a report on the severed partnership. “I’d rather Garbo shift focus to our other efforts than allow the vision of Garbo to be compromised and relegated to a piece of big corporations’ marketing goals.”
Amanda Lemos is confident that her punching power could be the difference, but Zhang has proven she can take it as well as she can give it.
An anonymous tourist was caught on camera scaling a famous fountain in Italy to get some water.
Now I'm only slightly less stressed about losing it.
Wall Street failed to rebound, continuing a gloomy August.
In 2021, Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger announced a comprehensive modernization strategy he dubbed IDM (integrated device manufacturing) 2.0. In a 2022 article, we described Intel's new approach this way: IDM 2.0 involves a three-pronged approach to semiconductor manufacturing: Intel’s network of global factories, use of third-party capacity and building out Intel Foundry Services, moves the company beyond simply producing Intel-branded chips, but helping meet the growing needs for custom chips. As part of that shift, Intel announced plans to acquire Tower Semiconductor, an Israeli chip manufacturer, for $5.4 billion in February 2022.
The Eagles won the NFC, and it seems like that was just the beginning.
Here's a list of the best VR headsets you can buy, as chosen by Engadget editors.
The Infiniti QX Monograph Concept is here with a debut at Pebble Beach during Monterey Car Week.
It's better to focus on one thing than spread your efforts, and Nissan's using that strategy as it plans to roll out several new EVs in the coming years.
The gizmo uses pulsating light so you can look graceful, not grizzly, this summer — trimmers and shavers are deeply discounted, too.
Wear it on your neck, your belt, on a backpack or anywhere the clip will fit.
It's so versatile — you can wear it as a dress, a trench and more. Grab it while it's on sale.