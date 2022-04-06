Body found, pulled from Issaquah creek
The body of a man was found and pulled from a creek in Confluence Park in Issaquah on Tuesday.
The body was found before 6:30 p.m.
It is believed that the man was reported missing earlier, police said.
Law enforcement said the man’s death is not deemed suspicious at this time.
The medical examiner will determine his cause and manner of death.
