Body found in Puna was that of missing Pahoa man, 76

Aug. 5—Hawaii County police identified today the body of a man found Saturday at MacKenzie State Recreation Area in Puna as 76-year-old Michael Rosenbaum of Pahoa.

Rosenbaum had been reported missing on July 24 and was reportedly last seen alive July 22 in Pahoa town.

Police have classified this case as a second-degree murder.

Police ask anyone who may have information related to this investigation, or who may have seen Rosenbaum between July 22 and 24, to call the police non-emergency number at (808 ) 935-3311, or Detective Jeremy Kubojiri at (808 ) 961-2378 or email jeremy.kubojiri @hawaiicounty.gov or Lieutenant Rio Amon-Wilkins of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at (808 ) 961-2252 or email rio.amon-wilkins @hawaiicounty.gov.