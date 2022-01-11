Body found in Richland County home, search for shooter is underway, deputies say

A homicide investigation was launched after a man’s body was found inside a Midlands home, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said Tuesday.

Deputies making a wellness check discovered the body at a home on Hickory Hill Road in Eastover, the sheriff’s department said. That’s near U.S. 601/McCord’s Ferry Road.

The man had been shot in the upper body, according to the sheriff’s department.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office is expected to publicly identify the man after notifying his family.

No other injuries were reported.

Information on who made the call for the welfare check was not available.

There is no word on a shooter, or shooters, or a motive for the gunfire.

No arrests have been reported by the sheriff’s department, which continues to investigate the death.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

In 2021, there were 32 criminal homicides reported in Richland County, and all of them involved guns, the sheriff’s department said. Additionally, there were 81 non-fatal shootings, according to the sheriff’s department.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.