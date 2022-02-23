UPDATE: Body found in Richland Township identified as 80-year-old Boswell-area man missing since October

Feb. 23—Remains found in Richland Township have been confirmed as a Boswell-area man who was reported missing in October 2021.

A wallet and a dental artifact enabled investigators to identify David Simon, 80, through an investigation that involved Richland Township the Cambria County Coroners Office and a Mercyhurst University forensic anthropology team, Cambria District Attorney Greg Neugebauer said.

Simon's skeletal remains were discovered Monday in a dense, wooded area approximately 125 yards from Oakridge Drive, Richland Township Police Chief Michael Burgan said.

A local resident traveling through the area found Simon's body while collecting cans and bottles, he said.

The passage of time complicated the effort to identify the Somerset County man, Neugebuer said.

But investigators found several crucial clues at the scene.

The man was still carrying his wallet and a wristwatch.

A backpack was also found nearby and it's believed he was carrying it when he died — perhaps nearly a year ago, according to Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees.

The coroner said Simon's family had not seen him since April 2021 but that he had a habit of roaming and often going "missing" for months.

Still, authorities had to confirm the body was, in fact, Simon — and, if so, how he died, Lees said.

Lees said the dental "artifact" enabled them to verify his identity, noting that records of the man-made piece of dental work matched Simon's.

He said an autopsy as well as CT scans and an X-Ray were used, enabling investigators to rule out a violent struggle, stab wounds or a gunshot, he said, noting that the man's clothing was also examined.

"When you arrive (on scene), you really have only one opportunity to do this right," said Lees, noting the death was treated as suspicious until the investigation's results proved it otherwise. "In cases like this, you have to expect the worst and go backward from there."

Neugebauer credited Richland Township Police for preserving and documenting an "expansive" investigation scene, adding that it involved identifying, tagging, collecting and mapping a broad range of evidence.

Lees said Simon's family was notified after his death was confirmed Tuesday.

Neugebauer said he's hopeful Simon's family members will be able to experience comfort in knowing their loved one was found and that there is no indication he was harmed by anyone the day he died.

"As a son, as a father and as a family member, I cannot imagine the agony of having a missing person for such a long time," he said. "Hopefully, they can find some closure."