Body is found in the river

Mar. 5—WILLIMANTIC — Responders Thursday afternoon pulled a body out of the Willimantic River, more than two months after an individual was reported to have fallen into the icy waters.

The Willimantic Police Department sent a release Thursday evening regarding the recovery.

This morning, city police indicated it was the person who went missing the day after Christmas last year.

" We're glad there's closure for the family and that was our main goal," Willimantic police Lt. Douglas Glode said this morning.

According to police, they located a body in the river around 2: 15 p. m. Thursday behind Riverside Drive.

" Willimantic officers had been out searching the river for a missing person that had fallen into the river on December 26, 2020," Glode wrote in Thursday's release.

Glode said, in the first month, officers searched for the body on a daily basis.

As the winter weather worsened, the search was curtailed due to safety concerns.

According to Glode, officers again picked up the search in the last week.

In December, first responders searched for the 29- year- old Willimantic man who accidentally fell into the river near 75 Bridge St.

Much of the difficulty in finding the man stemmed from an abnormally high river flow, following rain and melted snow.

Glode said this morning that, in his 19 years in the department, the river that week was probably at one of the highest levels he had

