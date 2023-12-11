Body found in river is missing SC woman, and her death called a homicide, coroner says

The search for a missing South Carolina woman has ended, and now a hunt for her killer is underway.

A body that was recently found in the North Fork Edisto River was identified as 56-year-old Barnwell resident Regina Veronica Arroyo, the Lexington County Coroner’s Office said Monday in a news release. Arroyo was reported missing on Nov. 30, according to the release.

Although Arroyo’s cause of death was not made public, Fisher said the death was a homicide.

At about 4 p.m. on Dec. 3, the coroner’s office was called to a part of the river near Wagner Highway in the Leesville area of Lexington County, according to the release.

A kayaker found a body in the river, Fisher said.

The coroner identified Arroyo and on Dec. 5 an autopsy was performed at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, according to the release. Fisher said the autopsy results aren’t being released until further investigation into the death by the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.

Arroyo’s death continues to be investigated by both the sheriff’s department and coroner’s office.

The area where the body was recovered is more than 30 miles from Barnwell.