🌱Body Found In Rocky Point Woods + Fake Vaccine Scheme

Breezy, cold, blowing snow. High: 24 Low: 15.

The body of a Centereach man who had been reported missing was found Friday in a wooded area in Rocky Point. The body of Justin Lee, 34, was found at 2:30 p.m. near the North Shore Rail Trail, west of Brookhaven Drive. He was last seen leaving his home Jan. 18. (Patch) Three people were arrested and charged with stealing credit cards from a vehicle at a home in Wading River Friday. Keval Gray, 31, of Amityville, David Andre, 29, of Amityville, and Carizma Brown, 31, of Central Islip were all arrested. (Patch) Lola’s Southern Cuisine hosted its grand opening in Medford in December at 2717-A Route 112. The menu has chicken dishes, including chicken and waffles, fried chicken, and wings. (Daily Voice) Two Amityville nurses were arraigned Friday for fraudulently filling out COVID-19 vaccination cards and entering the false vaccine status information in the state database. Authorities say the two women made $1.5 million in profit: Julie DeVuono, 49, the owner of Wild Child Pediatric Healthcare and a nurse practitioner and her employee Marissa Urraro, 44, a licensed practical nurse. (Subscription: Newsday)

Ken Ludwig’s Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery, 7 to 9 p.m., Theater Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson

Riverhead Police are asking the public’s help to locate a missing teen who left his home on East Avenue Thursday afternoon. Police said Kevin Daniel Ajcac-Vargas, 16, left home at about 3 p.m. on Jan. 27. (Riverhead Police)

Alex Valentine and Chloe Paplin have been selected to represent the Robert M. Grable Jr. Mount Sinai High School in the Advanced Visions 17: High School Artists of Excellence Exhibition sponsored by Long Island University College of Arts, Communication, and Design. (Facebook)

Nextdoor Neighbor, Miller Place: "I will be out all day Sunday snow blowing driveways. If anyone would like theirs done you can call or text me at 631-953-3534, very reasonable prices." (Nextdoor)

FREE WEBINAR | “Gothic Architecture in Florence and Siena” (February 1)

Join Mather Hospital For A HealthyU Webinar On Heart Care (February 1)

Top Journey Tribute Band, Valentines Week Celebration Concert! (February 19)

Behind The Scoreboard – Sports For Athletes With Disabilities (Details)

Long Island Press Covers Half Hollow Hills Athletics (Details)

