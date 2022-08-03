Body found in Romney believed to be missing town resident

Aug. 3—ROMNEY, W.Va. — Romney City Police continued Wednesday to investigate the death of a man whose body was found Friday in a residential garage on Bolton Street.

Although positive identification and cause of death were being awaited from the West Virginia State Medical Examiner's Office, police believe the body is that of Benny Justin Lease, 61, who was last seen in the town July 16.

Romney Police Officer Brian Kerling said Lease was known to frequent the garage where the body was found and that he was acquainted with the residents of the property. Lease resided in the town and was reportedly often seen in the community.

The body was reportedly discovered July 29 at mid-afternoon as one of the occupants was mowing grass near the garage.

Kerling said there was no indication of foul play and nothing suspicious when the body was discovered.

A Facebook post by the Hampshire County Sheriff's Office indicated Lease's family reported him missing to West Virginia State Police.