Body found on Route 9 median in Old Bridge, police say

OLD BRIDGE - The body of a middle-aged man was discovered Tuesday morning in the grass median of Route 9 between Ferry and Spring Valley roads, police said.

At about 6:45 a.m., a motorist called Old Bridge Police dispatch about a person laying in the grass median, according to police. Upon arrival to the area, officers discovered a deceased male.

The man appears to be the victim of a hit-and-run vehicle accident, police said.

The northbound and southbound lanes of Route 9, which were closed this morning, have reopened.

The investigation is ongoing and is being handled by the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office, police said.

More: Former Old Bridge police officer's age discrimination case headed to trial

More: NJ Transit, Old Bridge could benefit from Route 9 development study over 21-mile stretch

Email: sloyer@gannettnj.com

Susan Loyer covers Middlesex County and more for MyCentralJersey.com. To get unlimited access to her work, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Body found Old Bridge NJ Route 9 median: police