Body found on Salisbury Beach identified as Seabrook man. Chief blames 'broken system.'

SALISBURY, Mass. — Salisbury Police Chief Thomas Fowler said the body of the Seabrook man recently discovered in waters off the town beach is an example of society’s inability to deal effectively with the mentally ill.

According to Fowler, the body of 28-year-old Xhoi Docnoka, of Seabrook, was found by a passerby floating in shallow waters off Salisbury Beach in the early morning hours of July 25 near the beach center. Responding officers pulled Docnoka’s body to shore. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Docnoka was well known to Salisbury police. He had a number of dealings with him due to his mental health issues, Fowler said. In the past, including last week, Salisbury police had taken Docnoka into custody because of his behavior, he said.

Docnoka was taken once to Exeter Hospital and twice to Newburyport’s Anna Jaques Hospital, Fowler said. He was estranged from his family, so shortly after being evaluated, Docnoka was released, according to Fowler.

“In my opinion this is a microcosm of a broken system,” Fowler said. “We don’t have a place to deal with mentally ill individuals in these situations. Emergency departments are ill equipped, unless it’s a large hospital with a significant psych unit.”

Following Docnoka’s death, Fowler said his officers learned he had just been released from jail after being arrested in another jurisdiction. He had complied with the terms of his release, Fowler said, and met with his probation officer.

In their investigation of his death, Fowler said, Salisbury police pulled video from private surveillance cameras in the area and were able to spot Docnoka at Salisbury Beach the evening of July 24.

“We saw on video that he was here, and he was acting erratically,” Fowler said. “But we don’t know what happened. We don’t know if this was an accidental death; we have no evidence he did this on purpose. We have no evidence at this time that this was foul play.”

According to published reports, Docnoka’s death is being investigated by Massachusetts’ Essex County District Attorney’s Office and the State Police Detective Unit, as well as the Salisbury Police Department.

Docnoka had multiple dealings with police in a variety of jurisdictions that go back years and relate to numerous behavioral and alleged criminal issues. They include his attack on hospital security guards in one instance, and involuntary commitment under Massachusetts law.

