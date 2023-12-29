Body found at Salt Lake Community College campus identified as 37-year-old man

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Authorities have released details on the man found dead Wednesday night at a Salt Lake Community College Campus.

Sgt. Cameron Roden, with Utah Highway Patrol, said the man found on the west steps of the South City campus was 37 years old and lived in the area.

The man’s name has yet to be released.

According to Roden, the man did not have ties to Salt Lake Community College. Investigators are still working to determine his cause of death, although foul play was not suspected.

The South City campus is located in Salt Lake City’s Liberty Wells neighborhood.

