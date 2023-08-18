Body found in San Elizario canal area, El Paso sheriff deputies investigating

El Paso sheriff deputies are conducting an investigation after a body was found in a canal area in San Elizario.

The body of a man was found about 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, in a canal area in the 1100 block of Hole in the Wall Road in San Elizario near the U.S.-Mexico border, El Paso County Sheriff's Office officials said.

El Paso County Sheriff's Office deputies are conducting an investigation after a body of a man was found Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, near a canal area in San Elizario. The man is believed to be 30 years old.

The man is believed to be 30 years old. The man has not been positively identified, officials said.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office Major Crimes Unit is investigating the incident. No further information was released.

