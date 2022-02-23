Body found in San Francisco alley was teenage girl from Stanislaus County, police say

John Holland
·2 min read

A body found in a downtown San Francisco alley has been identified as a teenage girl from Stanislaus County.

Victorria Moran-Hidalgo, 16, was found at about 6:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 18, on the 600 block of Minna Street, a police news release said. She might have died of a drug overdose, but the case is being investigated as a possible homicide, police said.

Victorria had a troubled childhood and was in and out of foster care, family members told the San Francisco Chronicle. Her mother, Sylvia Hidalgo, commented separately in a Facebook post that asked for privacy:

“My youngest daughter Victorria has passed away unexpectedly. At this time I have no answers as I am still dealing with investigators and looking for answers myself. The media is a business and is looking for a story. My baby girls story will be told one day but for today as her Mother I ask you to please respect our privacy during this difficult time.”

Minna Street is in a part of the South of Market district known for drug activity. Paramedics declared Victorria dead at the scene, between Seventh and Eighth streets, police said.

The release did not say where in Stanislaus County the girl lived. The Sheriff’s Department here said she was reported missing in September but turned up in Kern County.

Victorria was not listed as a missing person at the time of her death, Stanislaus sheriff’s Sgt. Luke Schwartz told the Chronicle.

The death was noted by Matt Haney, who represents South of Market on the San Francisco Board of Supervisors. “It’s hard to imagine anything more sad than a young girl dying on our streets,” he told the Chronicle. “... This is why it’s so urgent to confront the drug epidemic in our city with everything we have.”

People with information about the case can call the SFPD Tip Line at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 16-year-old found dead in San Francisco

    An investigation is underway in San Francisco after a 16-year-old from Stanislaus County was found dead from a possible overdose. The medical examiner identified the teen as Victorria Moran-Hidalgo.

  • Teenage girl found dead of apparent overdose in San Francisco

    The apparent overdose death of a 16-year-old girl in San Francisco’s South of Market neighborhood stunned residents and prompted calls to action from city officials Monday.

  • Boy’s body found in freezer after sister smuggles note to school to say mother being held hostage

    Police believe the boy was killed in December

  • One dead in shooting in Nashville near Bakertown Road and Ezell Road, Metro police says

    A person is dead following a shooting in Nashville, Metro police said Wednesday. The shooting was reported near Bakertown Road and Ezell Road.

  • Four Pennsylvania State troopers injured in crash

    Four Pennsylvania state troopers were hurt Monday night when they were involved in a crash that was part of a chase in Franklin County.

  • Lubbock man sentenced to 25 years for murder in 1997 shooting death

    Pedro Erevia was found guilty of murder in the 1997 deadly shooting of 26-year-old Steven Johnson in the 2700 block of East Colgate Street.

  • Rapist who carried victim, 24, through streets after grabbing her at 5am is jailed

    Austin Osayande, 40, was caught on CCTV carrying his victim through the streets of Leeds before carrying out his attack

  • FHP: Motorcyclist dies after crashing into Winter Park restaurant

    A motorcyclist has died after crashing through a window at a restaurant in Winter Park.

  • Family of 14-year-old boy attacked at McKinley High School files notice of claim against Buffalo Public Schools

    Family of 14-year-old boy attacked at McKinley High School files notice of claim against Buffalo Public Schools.

  • 2 from Jacksonville arrested in connection with August triple homicide in Harvard Park

    Each suspect has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder and are being held on bonds of $5 million.

  • Nigeria MPs want promptly named cabinets to avoid policy delays

    President Muhammadu Buhari took five months after he was re-elected to a second term in 2019 to submit cabinet names to parliament for confirmation, a delay that unnerved investors. During his first term in 2015, Buhari took six months to swear in a cabinet, a delay critics say contributed to a slow response to low oil prices that pushed Nigeria into recession in 2016. Buhari's ruling party, All Progressives Congress, came to power in 2015 on a pledge to fight corruption and insecurity and boost the economy, defeating an incumbent president for the first time since the end of military rule more than two decades ago.

  • 'We Have Not Forgotten,' Family Of Missing Texas Girl Speaks Out On Her Birthday

    The family of a missing Texas girl has spoken out on her fourth birthday as the reward offered for her return continues to rise. "Today is to remember and pray for Lina," Lina Sardar Khil’s father Riaz Sardar Khil told a crowd of more than 50 people on Sunday, the San Antonio Express-News reports." We have not forgotten her. Today is to (remind) law enforcement officers that now is two months, and we don't have Lina with us." Lina Sardar Khil vanished on Dec. 20 while on the playground of the ap

  • Lawyer: Man accused of girl's shooting death not a 'monster'

    Lawyers for Tony Earls along with his wife on Monday called the Feb. 14 fatal shooting of Arlene Alvarez a tragedy but argued Earls was not reckless when he fired in self-defense at a truck he thought was tied to the robber. The truck was actually carrying Alvarez and her family as they went to the ATM to make a deposit before heading to a late dinner at a pizzeria. Earls' wife and lawyers accused the robber of being the person responsible for Arlene’s death.

  • What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

    Hong Kong authorities said they found COVID-19 in samples taken from the packaging of imports of frozen beef from Brazil and frozen pork skin from Poland, vowing to step up inspections of imported food. Authorities said COVID-19 is predominantly transmitted through droplets and cannot multiply in food or food packaging, and that it is unlikely that it can be transmitted to humans via food consumption. England's chief medical officer Chris Whitty warned on Monday there will be new COVID-19 variants and said some of them could be more resistant to vaccines.

  • ‘Terrified’ woman jailed for two weeks over mistaken identity sues Los Angeles police

    Bethany Farber says she was jailed for 13 days before being released to find her worried grandmother died of a stroke

  • Alternatives To Nursing Homes

    There are many other options for elderly care other than nursing homes. Here are some of the options available and the costs associated with them.

  • Northern Arizona begins to see snow as the state prepares to be hard hit

    Cities across Arizona are feeling strong wind gusts as a storm is headed our way, which is expected to bring wet and snowy weather on Wednesday, Feb. 23.

  • Hertz profit rises on ongoing travel rebound, but restructuring costs weigh

    (Reuters) -Hertz Global Holdings Inc on Wednesday said it posted a new record adjusted profit in the fourth quarter as demand for rental cars remained strong, but post-bankruptcy restructuring costs yielded a large net loss. The Florida-based rental car company said adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization in the three months ended Dec. 31 came in at $628 million, ahead of an analyst estimate for $595 million, according to Refintiv data. But on a net basis, Hertz recorded a $260 million loss, driven by charges related to its post-bankruptcy restructuring.

  • Little Boy Found Dead in Freezer After Sister Brings Ominous Note to School

    MARK RALSTONA Las Vegas man faces murder charges in the death of a 4-year-old boy who was found in a freezer after his older sister gave her elementary school teacher an ominous note from their mom, officials said.Brandon Toseland, 53, was arrested Tuesday after the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department found the preschooler’s body in a freezer in his mother’s garage. He’s been charged with open murder and two counts of kidnapping. Police say they obtained a search warrant for the Saddle Broo

  • N. America's old pipelines seek new life moving carbon in climate push

    North American oil and gas pipeline companies are gearing up to compete for a budding market moving greenhouse gases to carbon capture and storage (CCS) projects - by building new pipelines to transport carbon dioxide or giving new life to old, under-used ones. Utilities, chemical makers and oil refiners are counting on CCS to allow them to reduce atmospheric carbon emissions by burying them underground, to help them meet climate change goals. Few existing pipelines move carbon dioxide, and those that do mostly ship the gas to oilfields where it flushes out crude oil.