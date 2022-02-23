Body found in San Francisco alley was teenage girl from Stanislaus County, police say

A body found in a downtown San Francisco alley has been identified as a teenage girl from Stanislaus County.

Victorria Moran-Hidalgo, 16, was found at about 6:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 18, on the 600 block of Minna Street, a police news release said. She might have died of a drug overdose, but the case is being investigated as a possible homicide, police said.

Victorria had a troubled childhood and was in and out of foster care, family members told the San Francisco Chronicle. Her mother, Sylvia Hidalgo, commented separately in a Facebook post that asked for privacy:

“My youngest daughter Victorria has passed away unexpectedly. At this time I have no answers as I am still dealing with investigators and looking for answers myself. The media is a business and is looking for a story. My baby girls story will be told one day but for today as her Mother I ask you to please respect our privacy during this difficult time.”

Minna Street is in a part of the South of Market district known for drug activity. Paramedics declared Victorria dead at the scene, between Seventh and Eighth streets, police said.

The release did not say where in Stanislaus County the girl lived. The Sheriff’s Department here said she was reported missing in September but turned up in Kern County.

Victorria was not listed as a missing person at the time of her death, Stanislaus sheriff’s Sgt. Luke Schwartz told the Chronicle.

The death was noted by Matt Haney, who represents South of Market on the San Francisco Board of Supervisors. “It’s hard to imagine anything more sad than a young girl dying on our streets,” he told the Chronicle. “... This is why it’s so urgent to confront the drug epidemic in our city with everything we have.”

People with information about the case can call the SFPD Tip Line at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411.