Body found in San Juan Capistrano creek believed that of missing 94-year-old woman

The body of a 94-year-old woman who went missing last week was found along the San Juan Creek in San Juan Capistrano near where she was last seen, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Department.

The body was discovered at about 11:30 a.m. Monday in the area where authorities had been searching for Shirley "Jean" Airth, who was last seen leaving her home in the 32000 block of Via Buena Dec. 18 at about 5 p.m., according to a news release from the Sheriff's Department.

The department is waiting on confirmation from the coroner, but authorities believe that the body is that of Airth. Authorities don't believe her death to be suspicious.

"On behalf of the OC Sheriff’s Department, we’d like to offer our condolences to Jean’s family and thank the many teams who assisted in the search, the city of San Juan Capistrano, and the public," according to the Sheriff's Department news release.

A relative of Airth's posted in a Facebook group called "Bring Jean home!": "My family and I cannot thank you all enough for the love, prayers and support over the last week," the post said. "They have found my Grandma Jean. May she rest in peace knowing how much she was loved by her family and this incredible community. Hold your loved ones tight this holiday season."





This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.