Body found in Santa Clara neighborhood identified

A female's body was found near shrubs in the Santa Clara neighborhood early Friday morning when an employee at an area business notified authorities, the Lane County Sheriff's Office said.

The body located about 5:30 a.m. on Prairie Road near Leghorn Road has been identified but the name is being withheld until next of kin are notified, the sheriff's office said.

The body has several "recent injuries," a news release said, leading authorities to call the case a "suspicious death."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 541-682-4150.

