Body found in SC river, but drowning not believed to be cause of death, coroner says

A man’s body was found in a South Carolina river Tuesday, but drowning isn’t believed to be his cause of death, according to the Aiken County Coroner’s Office.

Devon Tricoche is the man who’s body was recovered from the Edisto River, Coroner Darryl Ables said in a news release.

Tricoche was called a “victim” by the coroner after it had been determined the 30-year-old Aiken resident had been shot at least once, according to the release.

No cause of death has been determined, and an autopsy is scheduled for Friday in Newberry, Ables said. On Wednesday, Ables told The State that drowning is not considered to be Tricoche’s cause of death, and preliminary examinations indicate a gunshot is the likely thing that killed the Aiken resident.

“That’s why we have autopsies,” Ables said, as his office seeks a definitive cause of death.

Tricoche’s body was found Tuesday afternoon in the water near the boat ramp at the South Fork Edisto Boat Landing, the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office said. That’s in the 1000 block of New Holland Road, about 8 miles from Exit 22 on Interstate 20.

A 911 call was made at about 1:45 p.m. by the person who found Tricoche’s body, according to the sheriff’s office.

No other injuries were reported.

There was no word on a shooter, or shooters, or anyone else involved. Information about a motive for the shooting was not available.

No arrests have been reported by the sheriff’s office, which is continuing to investigate Tricoche’s death along with the coroner’s office.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 803-648-6811, CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

“Assistance from the community is important to any investigation,” the sheriff’s office said.