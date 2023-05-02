Body found by SC road identified as Midlands man who was shot multiple times, cops say

The body of a Midlands man was found by a South Carolina road over the weekend, and a search is underway for his killer, or killers, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said.

Diequan Underwood was discovered at about 7 a.m. Saturday along S.C. 261, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

He had been shot multiple times and died, according to the release.

No other injuries were reported in the shooting.

No arrests have been reported by the sheriff’s office, which said Underwood’s death was the first homicide in Sumter County this year.

“Mr. Underwood was murdered late last night and he was left along the roadway by someone who disregarded the value of his life,” Sheriff Anthony Dennis said in the release. “We are doing everything possible to verify those involved and ensure they are held accountable.”

Anyone with information about Underwood or the shooting is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 803-436-2000, CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

There was no word on a motive for the shooting.

On March 19, Underwood was arrested in Charleston County on a drug trafficking charge, court records show. The 27-year-old Sumter resident was in possession of more than 10 pounds but less than 100 pounds of marijuana, according to court records.

The Charleston County Aviation Authority Police Department said Underwood had about 23 pounds of marijuana in his suitcase at Charleston International Airport, WCIV reported.

Underwood was released after posting a $100,000 surety bond and was scheduled to appear in court again on May 12, judicial records show.