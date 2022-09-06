A body was found on school grounds before classes started, Miami-Dade police say

A body was found Tuesday morning near the outdoor basketball courts at Oak Grove Elementary School, Miami-Dade police say.

A law enforcement source told the Miami Herald that the body had a gunshot wound and was found by school maintenance workers or teachers before students arrived at 15640 NE Eighth Ave. in North Miami-Dade

Miami-Dade police say they got the call about the body around 7 a.m. The school wasn’t put on lockdown, but people were kept from that area, which is outside the building but on school grounds.

Anybody who knows anything about this can contact Crime Stoppers of Miami-Dade, either online or at 305-471-8477 (TIPS).