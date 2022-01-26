Body found in search for 39 lost off Florida

The Coast Guard has recovered one body and is keeping up the search for 38 other people missing from a capsized boat after a solitary survivor was found clinging to the overturned hull off the Florida coast. (Jan. 26)

