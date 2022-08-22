Body found in search of missing 16-year-old Kiely Rodni

A volunteer dive group says it found a body while searching for missing California teen Kiely Rodni, who was last seen at a massive high school farewell party in Truckee, northeast of Sacramento, on August 6. Law enforcement has not confirmed the finding.

"We just found Kiely Rodni," the volunteer group, called Adventures with Purpose, wrote on Facebook on Sunday. The group said her car was submerged in 14 feet of water in Prosser Lake. The group said the license plate of the vehicle matches the one that was previously released by police to help identify Rodni's car, a silver 2013 Honda CRV.

The group said it had notified law enforcement and Rodni's family and that it would host a live stream announcement on Monday to provide further information.

Law enforcement has not yet confirmed the group's findings, saying that the Nevada County Sheriff's Office, Placer County Sheriff's Office and FBI are still investigating. Authorities are hosting their own press conference at 2 p.m. ET.

On Sunday, police said they had several detectives and investigators across multiple agencies assigned to the case and that they have reviewed more than 1,800 tips related to Rodni's disappearance. The Placer County Sheriff's Office Dive Team had conducted an underwater search last Thursday, but officials said they didn't locate her or her car at that time.

Adventures with Purpose said it would assist in Rodni's case on August 15. The dive team typically takes on cold cases, not active investigations.

The volunteer, group, which has more than 2.4 million subscribers on YouTube, says it has helped solve 23 missing person cold cases since 2019.

Earlier this year, they found the body and car of Pennsylvania man James Amabile 24 feet underwater. Amabile went missing in December 2003 after he called a babysitter to say he was running late in picking up his two daughters.

Cellphone video appears to show a violent confrontation between Arkansas police and suspect

Car bomb kills daughter of Russian ultranationalist who supports invasion of Ukraine

At least 13 million Americans are under threat as monsoonal rains sweep parts of the West