Body found in search for missing Gaynor Lord

A body has been found in the search for Gaynor Lord, who disappeared almost a week ago in Norwich.

The 55-year-old mother-of-three was last seen just after 4pm last Friday. The coat that she had been wearing was later discovered in the river in Wensum Park.

A number of other personal belongings including her rings, glasses and phone were also discovered by the river bank.

Norfolk Constabulary confirmed that a body had been found in the river by underwater search teams on Friday morning and has now been recovered from the water.

In a statement, the force said: “While the body hasn’t formally been identified, Gaynor’s family have been informed. They continue to be supported by specially trained officers.”

Marine units, along with Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service and the Coastguard had been involved in the search.

Earlier on Friday, two specialist divers pulled a large object in a black bag from the River Wensum.

The divers removed the object from the water next to the orange buoy that had been positioned in the river.

The case has drawn comparisons to that of Nicola Bulley, the mother-of-two who disappeared walking her dog beside the River Wyre in Lancashire on Jan 27. Her phone and dog were found close to the water’s edge and her body was eventually recovered from the water on Feb 19.

The orange buoy at the front of the boat marks the spot where the body was found - Jason Bye for the Telegraph

Ms Lord vanished after leaving the Jarrolds department store in Norwich city centre where she worked at a Bullards Gin stand.

Norfolk Police had previously said they have not been able to establish Ms Lord’s state of mind when she went missing with “any degree of confidence”.

The force had established that Ms Lord had visited the grounds of Norwich Cathedral on the day of her disappearance.

She was later seen performing yoga at nearby Wensum Park, according to a witness.