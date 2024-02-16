Body found in search for missing Hatteras Island man

Searchers found a body in Rodanthe Wednesday evening during a search for a missing man.

The Hatteras Island man’s family contacted the Dare County Sheriff’s Office about 11 p.m. Tuesday after not seeing him for several hours, according to the Dare County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies conducted a ground search with police K9s, volunteers, the National Park Service, fire and rescue crews and the U.S. Coast Guard until about 4:20 a.m. Wednesday, then resumed at first light, but found nothing, said Dare County Chief Deputy Jeff Deringer.

At 6:17 p.m. on Wednesday, the sheriff’s office received a call that a searcher with a drone found a body in the marsh south of the North Beach Campground in Rodanthe.

The sheriff’s office is not releasing the name of the missing person, or confirming that the remains belonged to the missing man, pending an autopsy at the state medical examiner’s office in Greenville.

Deringer said the case is not considered criminal, but a “body recovery investigation.”

He said the family of the missing man was notified.