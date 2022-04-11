‘Body’ found in search for missing mom was not what it seemed, Indiana officials say

As authorities in northwest Indiana search for a missing 23-year-old mother, a grim discovery prompted an investigation on Sunday, April 10, from police and the coroner’s office.

But it turned out to be a false alarm, as officials discovered the “body” was not a real person, according to media reports.

Police in Gary said the investigation revealed the “body” found in a grassy area was actually a “life-sized silicone/rubber type female doll,” WFLD reported.

Lake County Coroner David J. Pastrick described the discovery as a “lifelike mannequin,” a Chicago Tribune columnist reported.

The mannequin was spotted not far from where Ariana Taylor’s vehicle was found crashed into a ravine on April 3, the Northwest Indiana Times reported. Taylor has been missing since the discovery of her vehicle.

“The body was wrapped completely in a sheet and off the side of the road partially covered,” Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. told the newspaper. “Because of the close proximity to the scene of the missing girl, everybody was overly cautious to preserve any potential forensic evidence such as hair or fibers or DNA on the sheet.”

Officers have searched for Taylor using K-9 crews, helicopters, ATVs and divers, Gary police said. They have also contacted hospitals, but the mother has not turned up anywhere after more than a week.

Taylor is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, and weighs 200 pounds. Police said she “was last seen wearing a red sweater, ripped blue jeans and gym shoes.”

Her mother, Queena Taylor, went to the location Sunday where the doll was found.

“I wanted to confirm and check and see who it is,” she told WMAQ. “I still believe she’s alive, so that’s what I’m going with until further notice.”

Anyone with information about Ariana Taylor’s disappearance is asked to contact Gary police at 219-881-1209.

Gary is about 30 miles southeast of Chicago.

Rescuers spot a head sticking out of frozen Indiana lake — but it isn’t what it seems

Gruesome discovery in toolbox on side of road prompts investigation, Georgia cops say

Man driving with creepy clown mannequin also has a live grenade, Florida video shows