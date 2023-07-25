Body was found in a shallow grave and two men are wanted on murder charges, SC cops say

A body was found buried in a shallow grave earlier in July and now a search is underway for two men wanted on murder charges, the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

In addition to murder, both 30-year-old Windsor resident Thomas William Guinn and 35-year-old Aiken resident Michael Dwayne Williams Jr. are each wanted for possession of a weapon during a violent crime, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

The charges are connected to the death of John Thomas Belote, according to the release.

On July 14, the 39-year-old Graniteville resident’s remains were discovered buried in the woods in the 300 block of Wendy Lane, the sheriff’s office said. That’s in the Windsor area, about 15 miles east of Aiken.

Belote, who was reported missing by his daughter on June 30, was identified through DNA testing, according to Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables. Belote died from multiple gunshots wounds, Ables said.

Arrest warrants said Belote’s body had been torn in two while being moved about 6 miles from an unmarked shallow grave at 916 Windsor Road to a similar grave at 379 Wendy Lane, WRDW reported.

On July 19, Donald Britton and Cody Wooten were charged with accessory to murder and desecration or removal of human remains, according to the sheriff’s office.

No bond was set on either of the charges for Britton, who remains behind bars at the Aiken County Detention Center, jail records show.

Wooten is also being held at the detention center, despite a $5,000 bond being set on the accessory to murder charge, according to jail records. Further information about the desecration charge was not available.

On July 18, Guinn was also arrested on a desecration or removal of human remains charge, and was released after posting a $15,000 surety bond on July 20, Aiken County court records show.

Now the sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help with information that will lead to the arrests of Guinn and Williams.

Anyone with information about Guinn and Williams, or their whereabouts, is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 803-648-6811, CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

“My father had the biggest heart. And the biggest smile to match it. He cared so deeply about his family. I cannot even fathom the unimaginable things he went though in the last few moments of his life,” Cierra Belote said in an online fundraiser she set up to help pay for John Belote’s funeral expenses. “No one deserves the things he endured at his end, but he had a HUGE impact on every single person he came across.”

There was no word on a motive for the killing.