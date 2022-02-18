Body found at Sheetz in Clayton may be tied to memorial shooting, Raleigh incident

The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found at a Sheetz convenience store on N.C. 42 in Clayton, media outlets report.

Deputies said the investigation is connected to a shooting Thursday night at a home on Josephine Road about three miles away, according to WRAL.

The shooting happened while family members were holding a balloon release memorial for a relative who died in a single-car crash on Tuesday night in Fuquay-Varina, WRAL reported.

The sheriff’s office later told the TV station that both scenes were connected, but WRAL reported that it was unclear who was killed and how their body ended up at the Sheetz.

ABC11, The News & Observer’s newsgathering partner, reported that Raleigh police said a third crime scene in downtown Raleigh was related to the death investigation out of Clayton.

Police believe two vehicles were involved in the incident and came to Moore Square, ABC11 reported.

No one was hurt at the scene in Raleigh, but police have detained three people in connection with the incident, according to ABC11.

Police were waiting for investigators from Johnston County to arrive in Raleigh as of Friday morning, ABC11 reported.

The N&O has contacted the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office and Raleigh police for more information.