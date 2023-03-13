Body found in shopping cart at grocery store sets off search for answers, CA cops say

A man’s body was found wrapped in a sheet of plastic inside a shopping cart outside a grocery store, California police said.

A passerby called 911 shortly after 4 p.m. Sunday, March 12, after seeing what they thought was a dead man “wrapped in a large sheet of white plastic” in a shopping cart near the front of a Food Maxx grocery store, the Chico Police Department said in a news release.

Officers sealed off the crime scene and looked for witnesses, according to police.

Given the way the man was found and his “visible injuries,” police said they started looking into his death as a homicide.

Police asked for anyone with information to call 530-897-4911.

Chico is about 90 miles north of Sacramento.

