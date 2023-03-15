A body is found in a shopping cart outside a California grocery store

Police in Chico, California, opened a homicide investigation after a man's body was found in a shopping cart outside a grocery store this week.

Police said someone reported the body and the shopping cart near the entrance of a Food Maxx around 4:15 p.m. Sunday.

The body was wrapped in a white plastic sheet, and there appeared to be visible injuries, the police department said in a statement.

Food Maxx in Chico, Calif. (Google Maps)

Police said they are investigating the death as a homicide. They did not disclose the man's identity in the statement.

The Food Maxx is in a shopping center in Chico, a city around 80 miles north of Sacramento.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com