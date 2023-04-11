Woman found shot to death in breezeway of southwest Atlanta apartment complex

Atlanta police are investigating after a woman was found shot to death in the breezeway of a southwest Atlanta apartment.

Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach was on the scene at the City Park Apartments for Channel 2 Action News This Morning as homicide detectives collected evidence at the scene.

Officers said they arrived at a person down call at 415 Fairburn Road just before 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

When they arrived, they found a body in the breezeway of an apartment building.

Homicide detectives told Gehlbach that the victim is a woman and that she appeared to suffer from a gunshot wound.

We will bring you the latest on this incident on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.

