Woman found shot to death in breezeway of southwest Atlanta apartment complex
Atlanta police are investigating after a woman was found shot to death in the breezeway of a southwest Atlanta apartment.
Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach was on the scene at the City Park Apartments for Channel 2 Action News This Morning as homicide detectives collected evidence at the scene.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Officers said they arrived at a person down call at 415 Fairburn Road just before 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
When they arrived, they found a body in the breezeway of an apartment building.
TRENDING STORIES:
Local family remembers teen, family friend who died on spring break saving kids from drowning
2 furniture store employees shot at work, 1 suspect arrested, another still at large, police say
Homicide detectives told Gehlbach that the victim is a woman and that she appeared to suffer from a gunshot wound.
We will bring you the latest on this incident on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS: