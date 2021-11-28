Body found in southwest Charlotte home when CMPD responds to ‘domestic violence call’

A body was found in a southwest Charlotte home and detectives are calling it a homicide, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said in a news release.

Investigators have not released the identity of the victim.

The discovery was made around 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, near the 4800 block of Sadler Road in the Dixie-Berryhill community. The largely rural area is just west of Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are investigating a body found Saturday, Nov. 27, at a west Charlotte home on Sadler Road.

“Officers responded to a domestic violence call for service,” CMPD said.

“They located a victim with an apparent gunshot wound inside of a house. Officers attempted rendered lifesaving efforts and treatment to the subject prior to Medic’s arrival. The victim was pronounced deceased on scene by Medic.”

Investigators have not said if they have a suspect in the shooting.

“Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective,” CMPD said.

“The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com.”

