Body found in southwest Charlotte office park. It’s now a homicide case, CMPD says

A male was found fatally shot late Saturday in a southwest Charlotte office park, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

The case is being investigated as a homicide, CMPD said in a release.

Investigators say the body was found near the 10800 block of Southern Loop Boulevard in Charlotte’s Steele Creek area. The site is inside an office park south of Interstate 485, near the intersection of Nations Ford and Downs roads.

“Shortly before 11 p.m. ... officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call for service,” CMPD said.

“Upon arrival, officers located a male victim with an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced deceased on scene by Medic.”

CMPD did not say if there is a suspect in the case.

“Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective,” CMPD said.

“The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com.”