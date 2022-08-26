Body found in Southwest Decatur

Aug. 26—A dead male was found at about 6:40 this morning in a parking lot at the 1200 block of Second Avenue Southwest, according to Decatur police.

Police were gathered at an apartment across Second Avenue from the Aquadome ballfields at about 9 a.m. and were interviewing residents of the apartment building where the body was found and at an adjoining apartment building.

The investigation is ongoing.

