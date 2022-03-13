Body found in southwestern Illinois village. Police are investigating

A man was found dead Sunday morning in the 400 block of Monsanto Avenue in Sauget.

Police Chief James Jones confirmed that police are investigating.

“We are just starting an investigation,” Jones said

Jones said Sauget police were dispatched to Monsanto Avenue at 6:45 a.m. to investigate a report of a man down. The chief said circumstances surrounding the man’s death, including the cause, are unknown at this time. There had been no reports of gunshots in the area, he said.

“We don’t have those answers at this time,” Jones said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.