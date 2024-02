Feb. 21—ELKHART — A body was removed from the St. Joseph River in Elkhart Tuesday, the Elkhart County Coroner's Office announced Wednesday morning.

The body was found near Elkhart General Hospital around 10 a.m., a news release stated. No other details were made available as of press time.

The Elkhart County Homicide Unit and the Coroner's Office are investigating. An autopsy is scheduled for this morning.