Body found in stalled car on I-80 as police investigate the fatal shooting

A man's body was found in a stalled car on Interstate 80 on Tuesday, and now the driver of the car has been charged with abuse of a corpse to hide or bury.

Jihad Abdul-Malik Gasaway, of Cedar Rapids, was taken into custody and charged with the felony. The body, which has not been identified, was found when troopers encountered the stalled vehicle on the shoulder of I-80 near the 188 mile marker, east of Grinnell.

Gasaway, 23, told law enforcement he needed to jump start his car and told officials he had a firearm, which was then secured. That's when troopers spotted someone in the passenger seat, according to court documents.

It was a man covered up with random clothing who wasn't responding to officers, the complaint said. Officials discovered the man had died of an apparent gunshot wound.

Gasaway allegedly didn't tell the troopers there was someone in the car, nor did he call 911 for medical assistance, the complaint said. Rather, he allegedly covered the body in hopes of concealing it.

The right lane of westbound traffic was blocked Tuesday morning after the incident to allow emergency personnel through, according to Sgt. Alex Dinkla, spokesperson with the Iowa State Patrol. Drivers were asked to avoid the area if possible.

Iowa State Patrol officials were assisted by the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigations.

Noelle Alviz-Gransee is a breaking news reporter at the Des Moines Register. Follow her on Twitter @NoelleHannika or email her atNAlvizGransee@registermedia.com.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Body found in stalled car on Interstate 80 in Iowa fatal shooting