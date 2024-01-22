Body found at State Fair, no foul play suspected

Jan. 21—The body of a man was found near Expo New Mexico Sunday morning. No foul play is suspected in the death.

New Mexico State Police responded to a call at approximately 8:30 a.m. that reported a dead man outside of Expo New Mexico gate 8 near Louisiana and south of Lomas. There was no obvious indication of foul play, according to State Police.

The man was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Office of the Medical Investigator. His identity will be held until next of kin are notified.