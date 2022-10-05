Body found in storage unit

Oct. 5—A man and woman were being transported back to Daviess County on Tuesday afternoon, to face charges in connection to a body found in a storage shed on New Hartford Road.

The body was found Monday inside a storage shed at Extra Space storage, 3425 New Hartford Road.

Daviess County Sheriff Barry Smith said Jose Gomez-Alvarez, 32, and Cheyanne Porter, 27, were arrested by Kentucky State Police troopers in Berea on Monday, after sheriff's detectives in Daviess County issued warrants for the two on charges of tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse.

The investigation began with a missing person's report for a 9-year-old girl who is the daughter of Gomez-Alvarez. The couple were known to be living with several other children, who all belong of Porter and Gomez-Alvarez, Smith said.

The 9-year old was first reported missing on Sept. 30 by an acquaintance of the family, Smith said.

According to police records, the person reporting the call said the child hadn't been seen in some time, and that Porter and Gomez-Alvarez gave differing stories about her whereabouts.

"She had never been reported missing," Smith said Tuesday afternoon.

Sheriff's department officials attempted to locate Porter and Gomez-Almarez, but learned they had been living in motels from much of the year. They had also been in Indiana for a time, Smith said.

After posting a request for information about Gomez-Alvarez and Porter on Facebook, detectives received information Monday that they might be in Berea. Detectives also received information of a storage shed that Porter had rented.

"In the process of the investigation on Sunday, we learned (Porter's) location, and on Monday we learned they were together at the location in Berea," Smith said.

"We got some pretty good comments from Crime Stoppers that we didn't know," Smith said. "

A search warrant was obtained for the storage shed, and the body was found inside the shed inside a toter. The body was sent to the Medical Examiner's office in Madisonville for an examination. The body had not been identified as of Tuesday afternoon.

Story continues

Gomez-Alvarez and Porter were arrested on warrants by KSP troopers later Monday in Berea.

Porter and Gomez-Alvarez were being transported back to Daviess County Tuesday afternoon, Smith said.

Both abuse of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence are class D felonies. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse