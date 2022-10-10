Gunshot victim found dead in Washington County

A person was found dead with a gunshot wound early Monday in Finleyville, Washington County.

A Monongahela police officer was driving when he discovered the body lying in the road near 3608 Washington Avenue around 1:12 a.m., according to the Washington County coroner’s office.

The road was temporarily blocked while crews were on the scene.

The identity is being held pending notification of next of kin. The death is under investigation by the Monongahela police department.

A Channel 11 crew on the scene reported a large police presence at a tavern close to where the body was found.

Channel 11 spoke to the manager of Bob’s Tavern, and she told us that someone fired gunshots in their back parking lot.

Detectives were at the restaurant early this morning, where they were looking for clues and setting down evidence markers.

However, it is unclear if the body that was found in the street and the shots fired at Bob’s Tavern are connected.

TRENDING NOW:

Missing businessman from Harmony found dead in Allegheny River in Pittsburgh’s North Shore Man with Down syndrome who was fired from Wendy’s after 20 years, re-offered job by company SNAP benefits have risen; find out how much monthly payments are now VIDEO:Harmony man remembered as loving father, ‘community icon’ DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts



