Body found stuffed in bag at Queens home, police questioning owner’s son

The body of a woman was found stuffed into a plastic bag in the basement of a Queens home on Saturday, and police were trying to determine if the victim was the ex-girlfriend of the homeowner’s son.

The 65-year-old homeowner of the Laurelton home discovered the remains around 2:50 p.m. as he was cleaning the basement where his 30-year-old son lived, cops said.

Investigating a strange smell, the homeowner lifted up a plywood board and found a large hole with a plastic bag containing the remains, cops said.

The homeowner called police, and when the son returned home he was taken into custody for questioning.

Police sources said the son suffers from schizophrenia. It’s suspected the remains are those of his former girlfriend, who also suffered from schizophrenia and disappeared more than four months ago, the sources said.

No charges were immediately filed. After questioning, the son was taken to a nearby hospital for an evaluation.

An autopsy has been slated to confirm the woman’s identity and identify the cause of death.