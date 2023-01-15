Body found in submerged car believed to be woman missing over a month, Oregon cops say

A body believed to be a Seaside woman missing for more than a month has been found in a car pulled from a creek, Oregon police reported.

LaDawn Rene Bloom, 58, was last seen at 5:45 p.m. Dec. 4, Seaside police said in a news release. She had her three cats with her but left her purse and phone.

Bloom was last seen driving a 2018 silver Ford Fiesta, police said.

On Saturday, Jan. 14, searchers found signs that a vehicle had entered Neawanna Creek, police said.

A Clatsop County Sheriff’s Office diver found a body inside the car and a tow truck pulled it from the river. Police confirmed it was the Ford Fiesta owned by Bloom.

An investigation into her death continues, police said.

Seaside is a city of 7,000 people about 80 miles northwest of Portland on the Oregon coast.

