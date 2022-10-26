Body found in suitcase in Indiana identified as 5-year-old Atlanta boy

A body found inside a suitcase in Indiana earlier this year has been identified as a 5-year-old boy from Atlanta.

During a news conference on Wednesday morning, Indiana State Police said they have identified the boy as Cairo Jordan, who would have turned six earlier this week.

Police have issued arrest warrants for two adults, including murder charges for the boy’s mother, Dejuan Anderson, 37.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Dawn Coleman, 40, from Louisiana and Anderson are also being charged with obstruction of justice and neglect of a child resulting in a death, police said.

Officials said the pair traveled to Los Angeles where they were able to arrest Coleman, but Anderson has not yet been found.

TRENDING STORIES:

Jordan’s body was found by a mushroom hunter in April. He reported to police that he found a suitcase designed with the iconic Las Vegas sign that was out of place, so he opened it and found the boy’s body.

The autopsy report done on Jordan’s body showed he died from an electrolyte imbalance, likely due to dehydration.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: