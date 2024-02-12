Body found on Sunday in Kosciuszko Park located in Wilmington's Hedgeville neighborhood

Wilmington police are conducting a death investigation after a body was found in a city park Sunday morning.

Police said they found a 59-year-old woman dead at about 7:30 a.m. in Kosciuszko Park, which is in the city's Hedgeville neighborhood.

After the Wilmington Police Department's spokesperson confirmed the death investigation, the department put out a release stating that the woman was fatally stabbed.

David Karas, Wilmington Police Department's spokesperson, said the investigation into this continues.

This is the second body found in Wilmington in almost two weeks.

On Jan. 31, city officers were dispatched to the area of West Third and Hawley streets after a woman's body was found in Wilmington's The Flats neighborhood.

Police have identified the body as that of 36-year-old Jessica Blevins. Karas said this incident also remains under investigation.

"Investigators have not identified any connection between the two death investigations," Karas said.

