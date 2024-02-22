A body was found and the suspicious death now determined to be a homicide, SC coroner says

Days after a man’s death was called suspicious, the Aiken County Coroner’s Office determined the 31-year-old was a homicide victim.

On Wednesday, Coroner Darryl Ables said an autopsy showed that Augusta, Georgia resident Demon A. Parrish had been shot and killed.

Parrish’s body was discovered Feb. 17 in a wooded area near the 3500 block of Silver Bluff Road, close to Atomic Road, according to the coroner’s office. That’s less than 15 miles from Augusta.

The owner of the property found the body, the coroner’s office said.

Information about when Parrish died, and if he died where his body was recovered, was not available.

There was no word on a shooter, or shooters, or anyone else involved. Information about a motive for the shooting was not available.

No arrests have been reported, and the death continues to be investigated by the coroner’s office in addition to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office and the Richmond County (Georgia) Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information about the death is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.