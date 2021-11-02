Body found in Tampa, police investigating man’s death

Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found at 7800 N. 22nd St. in Tampa on Tuesday.

Officers responded to the address in response to a report about an unconscious person, but when units arrived the man was dead, according to a news release from the Tampa Police Department.

The man’s body showed apparent upper-body trauma, and homicide detectives are on the scene conducting an investigation, police said.

No other details have been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with tampabay.com for updates.