Body found in Tampa, police investigating man’s death
Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found at 7800 N. 22nd St. in Tampa on Tuesday.
Officers responded to the address in response to a report about an unconscious person, but when units arrived the man was dead, according to a news release from the Tampa Police Department.
The man’s body showed apparent upper-body trauma, and homicide detectives are on the scene conducting an investigation, police said.
No other details have been released at this time.
