Body found in Tansi structure fire ID'd

Dec. 11—Fire illuminated the sky over the 1000 block of Flathead Dr. shortly before 3:15 a.m. Dec. 3. The inferno that completely engulfed the residence was hot enough to melt siding on a neighboring house.

Cumberland County Fire/Rescue responders were able to prevent further damage to the neighbor's home. While inside the burning residence, fighting to knock down the blaze and extinguish hot spots, a firefighter discovered the remains of a person. The nature of the resulting investigation suddenly changed.

Friday worst fears of family and friends confirmed the body discovered was that of the homeowner, Gale Ellen Meister, 66, a retired surgical technician who moved to the Lake Tansi community from Wisconsin.

Cumberland County sheriff's investigators were quickly joined at the scene by special agents of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation — including two arson investigation specialists. Sheriff Casey Cox and the TBI confirmed on Friday the identity of the victim.

Early on investigators believed — and the medical examiner's office confirmed — Meister died from a single gunshot wound and did not perish in the fire.

On the afternoon of the fire, Cox said a Nashville area man, Frank Lackey, 57, identified as the victim's boyfriend, was spotted by a TBI agent traveling in Rutherford County.

"It was definitely a fire of a suspicious nature," Cox repeated on Friday.

Lackey lived with Meister and Lackey and the victim's vehicle were missing. The agent who spotted the suspect traveling in the victim's vehicle in the Murfreesboro area, and a Rutherford County sheriff's deputy, stopped the suspect.

Before the officers could approach the vehicle, a gunshot rang out and Lackey ended his life with a gunshot to the head. Inside the vehicle was recovered Meister's pet dog and a handgun.

"This incident is now being treated as a domestic homicide, arson and suicide," Cox said in the release Monday.

"Our thoughts and condolences go out to the family and friends of Ms. Meister during this difficult time. We hope the conclusion of this investigation will bring some measure of closure to the family and friends of Ms. Meister."

