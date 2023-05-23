Body found in Texas ‘possibly related’ to missing teen Lakaria Moore

(Lubbock Polce Department)

Police in West Texas have discovered a body possibly related to a recent missing persons case involving a teenage girl.

The Lubbock Police Department announced in a press release on Monday (22 May) that they had discovered the body of a deceased female, “possibly related to the investigation” of missing 18-year-old Lakaria Moore.

Ms Moore was first reported missing on Friday (19 May) evening to police in Lubbock, Texas.

On Sunday night, police said the Major Crimes unit was called to the 2100 block of North Jayton Avenue where they were given information that led them to believe Ms Moore was in danger.

Ms Moore was then entered into a national database listed as an endangered missing person.

Investigators were able to locate a vehicle “possibly related to the incident” which may have led them to locate the body of a deceased female.

Authorities did not publicly confirm if the deceased person was Ms Moore.

The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is now investigating the missing person case, according to the press release.

According to police, no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing. Lubbock Police are asking anyone with information related to the investigation to contact their crime line at 806-741-1000.

18-year-old Lakaria Moore's family is worried sick and said it is unlike her to not contact her mother. Please help us GET THE WORD OUT. pic.twitter.com/wdBMQ7jfof — KLBK News (@KLBKNews) May 22, 2023

Ms Moore’s mother told local news outlet KAMC that she had not heard from her daughter since Saturday, which was unlike her.

According to a tweet from KLBK News, Ms Moore was last seen near East 14th Street.