Body found in trash chute at retirement community in Atlanta, officials say

Firefighters in Georgia have removed a body found in a trash chute at a retirement community in southwest Atlanta, multiple news outlets reported, citing authorities.

The body was found in a chute at The Atrium senior living complex on Joseph E Lowery Boulevard on Monday, May 9, according to WXIA. The community isn’t far from the Atlanta University Center.

McClatchy News reached out to Atlanta Fire Rescue on May 9 and was awaiting a response.

Few details have been released, and it’s unclear how long the victim had been there before the body was found.

Crime scene tape roped off the backside of the building where the chute empties into the the dumpsters below, WSB-TV reported.

Atlanta Police said it is investigating.

This is a developing story and will be updated.