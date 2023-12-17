Body found in trunk of burning car in Bridgeport
A Chicago teen has been identified by family as the body found in the trunk of a burning car fire in Bridgeport Friday morning.
A Chicago teen has been identified by family as the body found in the trunk of a burning car fire in Bridgeport Friday morning.
Beloved by 54,000 Amazon shoppers, it's a ridiculous 60% off right now.
As the world's largest AI conference, NeurIPS, got underway in sunny New Orleans, Google shared more on Gemini, its flagship AI model family -- and lots happened elsewhere. In this edition of WiR, we cover Cruise slashing 24% of its driverless workforce (and, relatedly, Tesla's autopilot recall), Twitch's new nudity policy conundrum, Adobe's updated app design language and Instagram launching a generative AI–powered background editor.
Adding a teenager to your policy carries a hefty price tag. Here’s why your car insurance rates are affected – and what you can to do save money.
The 76-year-old was attending a concert when he sustained the injury.
Shared a fan: 'It's fun to hear from family you haven’t seen or met in over 70 years.'
The "Big Bang Theory" star took over the quiz show following the death of "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek.
A 1990 Oldsmobile Toronado Troféo luxury coupe in a California wrecking yard.
This week: Google’s Gemini is the biggest threat yet to ChatGPT, Microsoft upgrades its chatbot, too, Lenovo’s huge handheld PC is here
This specific kind of yoga meditation can help you sleep better, and plant-focused eating may improve your overall health. Here's what to know.
Reviewers are head-over-heels for these comfy cuties.
We break down the six main types of car insurance – plus additional coverage options.
The "Teen Mom" star Tyler Baltierra said ketamine therapy helped him navigate his emotions. Here's how it works.
When moving from one place to the next, you may notice a change in your auto insurance bill. We explain how ZIP code affects car insurance.
Major League Soccer's decision to send reserve teams to the Open Cup uprooted decades of history and unmasked the league’s self-interest.
Classic car insurance covers the intangible value of your collectible or antique vehicle. It’s usually not expensive but does come with limits on how you use the car.
The Spurs led nearly from start to finish.
The decision comes after a court ruling against the NCAA's rules governing two-time transfers.
Your guide to high-risk car insurance: what factors affect your risk profile and what to expect in costs.
This week, we drive the Mazda3, Lexus TX and Honda Passport TrailSport, and discuss the Cadillac Vistiq, Tesla recalls, Scout Motors, dead cars and more.
Your guide to filing an auto insurance claim after a car accident or other damage.