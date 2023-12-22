Body found in trunk of burning car in California

A body was found in the trunk of a burning vehicle in California on Wednesday, authorities said.

Firefighters responded shortly after 8:30 a.m. to a garage on fire at a home in Quartz Hill, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement Thursday.

Firefighters found the burned body of a female in the trunk of a vehicle in the garage, the department said.

The county medical examiner has not identified the woman, the sheriff’s department said.

The medical examiner could not be reached for comment Thursday afternoon. The medical examiner will also determine the cause and manner of death.

No one has been identified as a suspect, and no arrests have been made, the sheriff's department said.

Matthew Switalski, the owner of the home where the burning vehicle was found, has been identified as a person of interest and is "wanted only for questioning at this time," the sheriff's department said.

Investigators have not been able to make contact with Switalski, the department said. He did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday.

Quartz Hill is about 70 miles north of Los Angeles.

