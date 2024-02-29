LAKEWOOD−A body was found in the trunk of a car in the township Wednesday afternoon, authorities said

Police were alerted shortly before 12:15 p.m. about the body of what was thought to be an unconscious male in the Fairview Court area, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said in a statement.

Police found that the unidentified male in the trunk was dead.

The Major Crime Unit of the prosecutor's office, Lakewood police, Manchester police and the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit are investigating.

There is no known danger to the public, Billhimer said.

He is urging anyone with information that could aid the investigation to call Detective Olga Brylevskaya of the prosecutor's office at 732-929-2027, Ext. 4105, or Lakewood Detective Austin Letts at 732-363-0200.

Ken Serrano covers crime, breaking news and investigations. Reach him at kserrano@gannettnj.com.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Body found in the trunk of car in Lakewood NJ